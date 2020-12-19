Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ulsan Hyundai beat Persepolis 2-1 in Asian Champions League final

Junior Negrao scored twice as South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai came from a goal behind to win the Asian Champions League final in Doha on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Persepolis from Iran.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 19:31 IST
Soccer-Ulsan Hyundai beat Persepolis 2-1 in Asian Champions League final
A pair of VAR-awarded penalties either side of halftime swung the game in Ulsan’s favour after Mehdi Abdi had given Persepolis the lead against the run of play in the 45th minute. Image Credit: Pixabay

Junior Negrao scored twice as South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai came from a goal behind to win the Asian Champions League final in Doha on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Persepolis from Iran. A pair of VAR-awarded penalties either side of halftime swung the game in Ulsan's favour after Mehdi Abdi had given Persepolis the lead against the run of play in the 45th minute.

Junior's initial spot-kick in first-half injury time was saved by Persepolis goalkeeper Hamed Lak before the Brazilian netted the rebound, and he made no mistake with his second effort 10 minutes into the second half to give Ulsan their first Asian title since 2012. The final, played at Doha's Al Janoub Stadium in front of a crowd of socially distanced fans, was the conclusion of a tournament that has been largely played in a bio-secure bubble in Qatar due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre to invest Rs 1.16 lakh crore towards roads projects in Karnataka

The Centre shall invest approximately Rs 1,16,144 crore towards roads projects in Karnataka in coming years,Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday. The Minister said this after he inaugurated and laid ...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

These are the top stories at 9 pm Nation DEL38 BIZ-PM LD ECONOMY Why India to Why Not India Modi on change his reforms have brought New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hard sold his governments reforms spanning from manufactu...

There can be a way out for talks in a day or two: Haryana CM on farmers' stir

There can be a way out for the next round of talks between the government and farmer unions protesting against the Centres new farm laws in a day or two, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said after meeting Union Agriculture Minist...

CJI for stern action against people indulging in illegal wildlife trade

The Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Saturday said people involved in illegal wildlife trade are also indulging in other unlawful activities like drug and gun trade, and suggested engaging agencies like CBI and ED to stop them. At a func...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020