Soccer-Mewis named U.S. Soccer's female player of the year

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2020 09:51 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 09:51 IST
Manchester City midfielder Sam Mewis was named U.S. Soccer's female player of the year on Saturday. The 28-year-old, who helped the United States capture the World Cup in France last year, played in eight of the nine games for the national team this year and scored four goals at the Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifiers.

Mewis was impressive at the NWSL Challenge Cup for the North Carolina Courage before joining Women's Super League side Manchester City in August and helping them win the FA Cup with a 3-1 victory over Everton. "It's obviously a huge honor to be a part of the list of players that have won this award in the past," Mewis said in a statement released by U.S. Soccer.

"It's still such an honor to even get called into a U.S. camp, to get playing time and to be able to score goals for my country. All that continues to be surreal to me." Midfielder Sharon Remer was the first winner of the prestigious accolade in 1985, while Abby Wambach has won it a record six times.

