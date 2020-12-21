Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-EFL postpone League Cup final until April

"The number of fans permitted will be dependent on Government guidance in place at the time and it is hoped that moving the date to later in the year will give clubs and their fans the best opportunity to attend in person," the EFL added. The quarter-finals of the competition get under way on Tuesday with Brentford hosting Newcastle United and holders Manchester City at Arsenal.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:53 IST
Soccer-EFL postpone League Cup final until April

The League Cup final has been put back by two months and will be held on April 25, in the hope that a later date will allow fans to attend, the Football League (EFL) announced on Monday. The final of the competition, known by its sponsored name as the Carabao Cup, was due to be held on Feb. 28 at Wembley Stadium.

"It is the objective of the League to stage the final with as many supporters in attendance as possible and the decision has therefore been taken to move the final to... later in the year," the EFL said in a statement. "The number of fans permitted will be dependent on Government guidance in place at the time and it is hoped that moving the date to later in the year will give clubs and their fans the best opportunity to attend in person," the EFL added.

The quarter-finals of the competition get under way on Tuesday with Brentford hosting Newcastle United and holders Manchester City at Arsenal. Wednesday's games include Championship side Stoke City at home to Tottenham Hotspur while Everton host Manchester United at Goodison Park.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 5,797 new daily COVID-19 cases

France reported on Monday 5,797 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the countrys total number of infections resulting from the new coronavirus to 2,479,151.There were also 351 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing...

UK coronavirus variant may be more able to infect children - scientists

A new variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly in Britain carries mutations that could mean children are as susceptible to becoming infected with it as adults - unlike previous strains, scientists said on Monday.Briefing reporters on th...

Additional responsibilities for 22 IAS officers in Haryana

The Haryana government on Monday deputed 22 senior IAS officers as administrative secretaries in-charge of districts in the state. According to a statement, they will be chairing the District Public Grievances Committee in the absence of th...

Iran sees Russia as 'strategic partner', views close within OPEC+, Zanganeh says

Iran sees Russia as a strategic partner and the two countries share close views within the OPEC alliance, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted by the Iranian oil ministrys news agency SHANA as saying in Moscow on Monday.We see Russia as a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020