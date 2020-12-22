Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sarin, Gukesh & Rakshitta enter finals of Online World Youth and Cadet Rapid C'ships

While Sarin beat Francesco Sonis 1.5-0.5 in the Open under-18 section, GM D Gukesh and WIM Rakshitta Ravi also made it to the finals of the boys under-14 and girls under-16 categories respectively.Gukesh and Rakshitta beat FM Denis Lazavik and WGM Leya Garifullina by 2-1 and 1.5-0.5 margins respectively.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-12-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 19:13 IST
Sarin, Gukesh & Rakshitta enter finals of Online World Youth and Cadet Rapid C'ships

Three Indians, including Grandmaster Nihal Sarin, reached the final of the FIDE Online World Youth and Cadet Rapid Championships in their respective categories on Tuesday. While Sarin beat Francesco Sonis 1.5-0.5 in the Open under-18 section, GM D Gukesh and WIM Rakshitta Ravi also made it to the finals of the boys under-14 and girls under-16 categories respectively.

Gukesh and Rakshitta beat FM Denis Lazavik and WGM Leya Garifullina by 2-1 and 1.5-0.5 margins respectively. The highly-rated Sarin drew the first game before winning the second to secure a final berth. He will take on Armenian GM Shant Sargsyan in the title clash.

The Indian player was initially scheduled to take on Narayana Hepler Ramirez in the semifinal. However, Ramirez was found to have violated the tournament's fairplay policy and was disqualified. As a result, Sarin faced IM Sonis of Italy. In the under-10 boys section, Indian lad Mrinmoy Rajkhowa missed a couple of opportunities in the semifinal to go down against American Andy Woodward.

Games are played in best of two Rapid 15 mins + 10 seconds increment in the tournament where a 1-1 tie will result in Armageddon (sudden death tie-break games)..

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AfDB approves UA16m grant to boost legal expertise in Africa

The Boards of Directors of the African Development Bank and the African Development Fund ADF have approved a grant of UA 16 million to the African Legal Support Facility ALSF to strengthen legal expertise and negotiating capacities of trans...

Sweden to fast-track pandemic bill permitting wider shutdown

Swedens government is rushing to put forward a temporary pandemic bill that would give it powers to shut shops, private museums and by law limit the number of people in gatherings, news agency TT reported on Tuesday.Sweden has shunned lockd...

Biden to pick Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona as U.S. Secretary of Education - source

President-elect Joe Biden is set to name Connecticuts Commissioner of Education Miguel Cardona as his pick for U.S. Secretary of Education, according to a transition team source.Cardona, a veteran teacher and school administrator, would be ...

India, Japan discuss regional security situation; call for free and open maritime order

In the backdrop of Chinas growing assertiveness in the region, India and Japan on Tuesday strongly opposed any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by coercion or any activities that escalate tension and highlighted the importance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020