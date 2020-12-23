NBA-Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players

Left Menu
Opening night rosters for the National Basketball Association's 2020-21 season, which begins later on Tuesday, will feature 107 international players from 41 countries, including a record 17 from Canada, according to the league.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 03:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 03:07 IST
NBA Logo Image Credit: ANI

Opening night rosters for the National Basketball Association's 2020-21 season, which begins later on Tuesday, will feature 107 international players from 41 countries, including a record 17 from Canada, according to the league. Canada remains the most represented country outside of the United States for a seventh consecutive year with 17 players, followed by France (nine), Australia (eight) Serbia and Germany (six players each).

The Washington Wizards have an NBA-high seven international players on their roster. The records for international players (113) and countries and territories represented (42) were set at the start of the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, respectively, according to the NBA.

After finishing last season at Disney World in a so-called "bubble" designed to keep inhabitants safe from COVID-19, the NBA's 30 teams will resume traveling between cities for games even as the coronavirus outbreak continues to swell nationwide. There are two games on the opening-night schedule, including the champion Los Angeles Lakers versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

