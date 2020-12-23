Soccer-New Jeonbuk coach Kim sets sights on Asian Champions League crown

Jeonbuk Motors' new head coach Kim Sang-sik is relishing the prospect of taking charge of the K League's most dominant team and says his first task will be to deliver similar success on the broader Asian stage. Kim was named Jeonbuk's head coach on Tuesday, the former South Korea international replacing Jose Morais, who left earlier this month after two years in charge.

Jeonbuk have won four successive K League titles but have not lifted the Asian Champions League, Asia's elite club competition, since 2016. They were eliminated in the group stages this year. "Any coach of Jeonbuk should try to win as many trophies as possible," Kim told reporters on Wednesday. "Next year, my goal is to win the K League and the Asian Champions League."

Kim, who made over 100 appearances as a player for Jeonbuk between 2009-2013, said fans can look forward to an exciting season. "Ever since I was a player, I've always been about playing a fun and aggressive brand of football," Kim said. "I want our players to score a whole bunch of goals and entertain our supporters. I have faith in those players."

"On the field and during matches, I'll be hard on the guys. "But away from the pitch, I'll try to be their big brother, friend and father."