Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-West Brom boss Allardyce says Arsenal face relegation fight

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce believes Arsenal's dismal start to the Premier League season has left them in a fight to remain in the English top flight. I hope we can push at Arsenal when they play us ...

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 09:17 IST
Soccer-West Brom boss Allardyce says Arsenal face relegation fight

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce believes Arsenal's dismal start to the Premier League season has left them in a fight to remain in the English top flight. Allardyce's 19th-placed side are also in the thick of the relegation battle and host Arsenal on Jan. 2, following clashes with champions Liverpool and promoted Leeds United in the busy festive period.

Asked if Arsenal - who are 15th with 14 points after making their worst start to a season since 1974-75 - were among their rivals to avoid the drop, Allardyce told reporters: "If they're in the bottom eight at the moment, yes. Absolutely." Former England boss Allardyce said that Arsenal's League Cup exit at the hands of Manchester City in Tuesday's 4-1 quarter-finals defeat would have further affected the morale of Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal have lost five of their last seven league games. "Getting beaten again ... though it's not in the league - as it does with our players, drains the confidence of Arsenal's players. Of course it will," Allardyce said.

"They'll be wondering what's hit them, they'll be wondering why they're down there. They'll be wondering what it's going to take to get out of that position. "I know what it takes, I hope I can convince the players to respond to what I say on what it takes to get out of it. I hope we can push at Arsenal when they play us ... and try and beat them or anybody in the bottom eight."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two illegal properties of 'goons' demolished in MP's Indore

Two illegal properties belonging to goons were demolished on Wednesday during Indore Polices anti-mafia campaign, officials said. Teams from Indore Municipal Corporation and police reached at the properties of two goons in the morning and b...

Maharashtra: UK returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Nagpur

A 28-year-old man who recently returned from the UK has tested positive for coronavirus at Nagpur in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday. After the government earlier this week imposed travel restrictions to and from the UK, the Nagpu...

India reports 24,712 new coronavirus cases, 312 deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded 24,712 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the countrys coronavirus count to 1,01,23,778 on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll ...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq lags S&P, Dow as big tech weighs

The SP 500 and the Dow rose on Wednesday, while the Nasdaq lagged as investors shifted out of technology and into cheaper sectors that are poised to benefit from an eventual economic recovery.Investors also appeared to have shrugged off a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020