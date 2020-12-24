Left Menu
Development News Edition

Great Christmas present for my family: Pembele after scoring his first goal for PSG

After scoring his first goal for the club during their dominating win over Strasbourg, Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Timothee Pembele said this achievement is a "great Christmas present" for his family.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 24-12-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 11:07 IST
Great Christmas present for my family: Pembele after scoring his first goal for PSG
Timothee Pembele (Photo/ PSG Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After scoring his first goal for the club during their dominating win over Strasbourg, Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Timothee Pembele said this achievement is a "great Christmas present" for his family. PSG secured a comfortable 4-0 win against Strasbourg in the Ligue 1 here on Thursday.

"I'm so happy to have scored and especially just before the festive period, it's a great Christmas present for my family," the club's official website quoted Pembele as saying. Pembele opened the account for PSG in the 18th minute. Kylian Mbappe, Idrissa Gueye and Moise Kean netted one goal each in the second half as PSG secured all three points from the game.

Also, this was the club's final game of the year and PSG will now return to action on January 7 when they face St-Etienne. Pembele is delighted to end the year on a high. "We needed to win the game to end the year on a high and we're delighted we did that. Happy holidays and Merry Christmas to you and your families. We'll see you very soon," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka Gandhi terms govt arrogant, says it is doing only its own politics and has no respect for farmers and jawans.

Priyanka Gandhi terms govt arrogant, says it is doing only its own politics and has no respect for farmers and jawans....

Olympics-Domestic sponsors agree to extend contracts for delayed Tokyo games

Tokyo 2020 organisers said on Thursday that all 68 domestic sponsors for the Summer Olympics agreed in principle to extend their contracts for the delayed games.The Tokyo Olympics had originally been scheduled for 2020, but were postponed b...

Farmers need to be respected, it is a sin to brand them anti-nationals: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Farmers need to be respected, it is a sin to brand them anti-nationals Priyanka Gandhi Vadra....

Aurobindo Pharma inks pact with COVAXX to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said it has inked a licensing pact with US-based company COVAXX to develop and commercialise a vaccine for COVID-19. The company has entered an exclusive licence agreement to develop, commercialise and manufactu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020