Great Christmas present for my family: Pembele after scoring his first goal for PSG

After scoring his first goal for the club during their dominating win over Strasbourg, Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Timothee Pembele said this achievement is a "great Christmas present" for his family. PSG secured a comfortable 4-0 win against Strasbourg in the Ligue 1 here on Thursday.

"I'm so happy to have scored and especially just before the festive period, it's a great Christmas present for my family," the club's official website quoted Pembele as saying. Pembele opened the account for PSG in the 18th minute. Kylian Mbappe, Idrissa Gueye and Moise Kean netted one goal each in the second half as PSG secured all three points from the game.

Also, this was the club's final game of the year and PSG will now return to action on January 7 when they face St-Etienne. Pembele is delighted to end the year on a high. "We needed to win the game to end the year on a high and we're delighted we did that. Happy holidays and Merry Christmas to you and your families. We'll see you very soon," he said. (ANI)