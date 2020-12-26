Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former England cricketer Robin Jackman dies aged 75

The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. Former New Zealand bowler and fellow commentator Danny Morrison tweeted Awoken to the sad news of dear buddy comms colleague Robin Jackman passing...

PTI | London | Updated: 26-12-2020 08:04 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 08:04 IST
Former England cricketer Robin Jackman dies aged 75

Former England cricketer Robin Jackman, who played four Test matches and 15 one-day internationals, has died, the International Cricket Council said. He was 75

Jackman took 1,402 wickets in a 399-game first-class career between 1966 and 1982. Following his retirement he became a commentator in South Africa, where he lived with his wife Yvonne

A statement Friday from the ICC read: ''We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman, who has passed away aged 75. The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.'' Former New Zealand bowler and fellow commentator Danny Morrison tweeted: ''Awoken to the sad news of dear buddy & comms colleague Robin Jackman passing... Blessed to have had wonderful times shared 'Jackers'. RIP Rob''. AP KHSKHS

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Reuters Odd News Summary

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Saints' Kamara scores six rushing TDs, equals single game record

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara tied the National Football League NFL record for rushing touchdowns in a single game when he crossed the line six times in the Saints 52-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.Kamara equalled t...

Maha: Coronavirus claimed 312 cops, infected 28,500 in 2020 By Dnyanesh Chavan

Mumbai, Dec 26 PTIA poignant video which went viral in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic summed up the year for the police force in Mumbai and Maharashtra. It showed a child pleading with his policeman father, who is leaving house for ...

Will bury you 10 feet in the ground: Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns mafia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday warned mafia and asked them to leave the state else he will bury them in 10 feet deep in the ground. I am in a dangerous mood nowadays. I will not spare those who are involved in...

MNS workers allegedly vandalise Amazon warehouse in Pune

An FIR First Information Report has been registered on Friday allegedly against 8 to 10 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS workers for vandalising Amazons Godown in Pune, police said. MNS workers allegedly vandalised godown of Amazon based ware...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020