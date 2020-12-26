Australian pacer Aaron Summers to play in Pakistan's domestic tournament

Australian pacer Aaron Summers is set to take part in Pakistan's domestic circuit as he arrives on Monday to play in the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament, which begins here from January 8. The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Saturday that the 24-year-old uncapped Australian will represent Southern Punjab in the 50-over competition. PCB’s domestic competition rules allow one foreigner per side as long as the player submits a Non-Objective Certificate from his home board.

In the past, players from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and even from the UK have appeared in Pakistan's domestic circuit. Summers featured for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League 2019 and has also played for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League. On his debut match for the Hurricanes in December 2017, he had outpaced Jofra Archer and Tymal Mills to earn the reputation of one of the fastest bowlers on the Australian circuit.

''Pakistan is a breeding ground for the fast bowlers and while I look forward to developing as a quality fast bowler, I am equally keen to help my side's performance in the Pakistan Cup that will test my fitness, form and consistency against some of quality batsmen,'' Summers said in a statement. “The quality of cricket on display has convinced me that Pakistan is the place where I can hone my skills and improve as a cricketer. My goal remains to be a top professional and I think Pakistan can help me achieve that target.” Tasmanian Summers will undergo a week-long training camp under Azhar Mahmood at the National High Performance Centre after arriving in Lahore on Monday and will join Southern Punjab in Karachi on January 5.