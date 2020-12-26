Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian pacer Aaron Summers to play in Pakistan's domestic tournament

My goal remains to be a top professional and I think Pakistan can help me achieve that target. Tasmanian Summers will undergo a week-long training camp under Azhar Mahmood at the National High Performance Centre after arriving in Lahore on Monday and will join Southern Punjab in Karachi on January 5.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 26-12-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 18:06 IST
Australian pacer Aaron Summers to play in Pakistan's domestic tournament

Australian pacer Aaron Summers is set to take part in Pakistan's domestic circuit as he arrives on Monday to play in the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament, which begins here from January 8. The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Saturday that the 24-year-old uncapped Australian will represent Southern Punjab in the 50-over competition. PCB’s domestic competition rules allow one foreigner per side as long as the player submits a Non-Objective Certificate from his home board.

In the past, players from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and even from the UK have appeared in Pakistan's domestic circuit. Summers featured for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League 2019 and has also played for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League. On his debut match for the Hurricanes in December 2017, he had outpaced Jofra Archer and Tymal Mills to earn the reputation of one of the fastest bowlers on the Australian circuit.

''Pakistan is a breeding ground for the fast bowlers and while I look forward to developing as a quality fast bowler, I am equally keen to help my side's performance in the Pakistan Cup that will test my fitness, form and consistency against some of quality batsmen,'' Summers said in a statement. “The quality of cricket on display has convinced me that Pakistan is the place where I can hone my skills and improve as a cricketer. My goal remains to be a top professional and I think Pakistan can help me achieve that target.” Tasmanian Summers will undergo a week-long training camp under Azhar Mahmood at the National High Performance Centre after arriving in Lahore on Monday and will join Southern Punjab in Karachi on January 5.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong wants to convert peaceful farmers’ protest into bloodshed: BJP

The BJP Saturday alleged the Congress wants to convert peaceful farmers protest into bloodshed, and accused the Punjab government of orchestrating an attack on BJP workers in the state during an event to celebrate former Prime Minister Atal...

Air quality 'very poor' in Noida, Ghaziabad, 'poor' in Faridabad, Gurgaon

The air quality was in the very poor category in Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, while it was recorded in the poor zone in Faridabad and Gurgaon, a 24-hour data issued by a government agency said on Saturday. The presence of pollutant P...

Kolhapur Dy-Mayor uses cycle for better connect with citizens

Since the last ten years, Sanjay Mohite, deputy Mayor of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, has been pedalling his bicycle every morning to meet residents of his municipal ward. Mohite feels this routine has helped him in staying in touch with reside...

WRAPUP 1-Hungary takes lead as Europe prepares to begin COVID-19 vaccinations

Hungary stole a march on its fellow EU nations as it started vaccinating its people against COVID-19 on Saturday, a day ahead of rollouts in countries including France and Germany as the pandemic surges across the continent. Mass vaccinatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020