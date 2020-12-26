Left Menu
FIR filed against SGFI secretary; Sushil Kumar alleges fraud in organisation

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar on Saturday said that an FIR has been filed against the secretary of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) for allegedly forging his signature and performing irregularities in the body.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 23:41 IST
SGFI president Sushil Kumar. Image Credit: ANI

Sushil, who holds the position of SGFI president, has alleged that his signature was forged to change the by-laws of the organisation.

"I received a letter from the Government of India (GOI) regarding irregularities in SGFI on November 12. I wrote to SGFI, secretary asking him why he did not reply to the GOI letter but he did not answer me," Sushil told ANI. "I noticed that my signature was forged to change the by-laws. Then I wrote to GOI and SGFI secretary telling them the same. Again, I did not receive any reply from the secretary," he added.

The wrestler then wrote to the SGFI treasurer as his signature was also mentioned on the by-laws but the latter denied his role in changing the by-laws. "After noticing fraud in the organisation, I met the sports minister and informed him all clearly. He told me to conduct elections by December after clearing all the irregularities and amending by-laws," the wrestler said.

"Now I've now filed an FIR against the SGFI secretary under IPC sections 420, 468, 471 and 120 B," he added. Sushil has now deferred the SGFI elections under the powers given in Sports Code.

"I assure you that I will make things better in SGFI and make it a very good platform for school children. Police is further investigating the matter and they will punish the culprit," he concluded. (ANI)

