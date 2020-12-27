Sports News Roundup: Murray accepts Delray Beach Open wildcard; Norman out of hospital and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Murray accepts Delray Beach Open wildcard to begin 2021 season

Andy Murray will begin his 2021 season at the Delray Beach Open next month after accepting a wildcard for the ATP 250 tournament, the men's tour said on Saturday. The former world number one, whose has slipped to 122nd in the rankings, will join defending champion Reilly Opelka, top-ranked American John Isner and Canada's Milos Raonic in the Florida field.

Golf: Norman out of hospital, to continue isolating at home

Australian golfing great Greg Norman returned home on Saturday after being admitted to hospital in Florida on Christmas Day with COVID-19 symptoms. The 65-year-old said he had tested negative for the novel coronavirus after playing in the exhibition PNC Championship in Orlando but began to experience fever, joint and muscle aches later in the week before being admitted to hospital.

NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88

K.C. Jones, one of the most dominant forces in basketball history who won eight NBA champions as a player and four as a coach, died on Friday. He was 88. In NBA history, only his Boston Celtics teammates Bill Russell and Sam Jones have more championship rings during their playing careers.

NFL-Browns close facility, delay flight after positive COVID-19 test

The Cleveland Browns closed their practice facility and delayed their flight to New Jersey on Saturday after a player tested positive for COVID-19, but the team was due to depart on Saturday evening, the Browns said. The Browns (10-4) are scheduled to take on the New York Jets (1-13) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Saints' Kamara scores six rushing TDs, equals single game record

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara tied the National Football League (NFL) record for rushing touchdowns in a single game when he crossed the line six times in the Saints' 52-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Friday. Kamara equalled the record of Ernie Nevers, who achieved the feat in 1929, with a three-yard run with less than two minutes remaining in the blowout.

NBA roundup: Irving, Nets prevail in Boston

Kyrie Irving scored 37 points, Kevin Durant added 29, and the visiting Brooklyn Nets enjoyed a successful return to the NBA's Christmas Day schedule by pulling away in the second half for a 123-95 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday. In his first regular-season game in Boston since joining the Nets, Irving made 13 of 21 shots, hit seven 3-pointers, and handed out eight assists. Irving scored 17 by halftime, but the Nets trailed by three before outscoring Boston 72-41 in the second half in their first Christmas Day game since facing Chicago in 2013.