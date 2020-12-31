Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Arise Sir Lewis; F1 champion Hamilton gets his knighthood

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton was awarded a knighthood in the UK New Year's honours list published on Wednesday. The 35-year-old this year became the most successful F1 driver of all time after equalling Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record seven titles and beating the German's 91 race wins.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 04:00 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 04:00 IST
Motor racing-Arise Sir Lewis; F1 champion Hamilton gets his knighthood

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton was awarded a knighthood in the UK New Year's honours list published on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old this year became the most successful F1 driver of all time after equalling Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record seven titles and beating the German's 91 race wins. The sport's only Black driver, who grew up in social housing as the grandson of immigrants from the Caribbean, Hamilton has also used his profile to campaign for diversity and speak out against racial injustice.

The Monaco resident's presence on the overseas and international list, rather than a main one with many rewarded for service to public health in a pandemic, was seen as a reflection of his tax status. The Daily Mail newspaper said Prime Minister Boris Johnson had "bent the rules" to get around the tax requirements for domestic awards.

The citation referred to Hamilton's sporting record and his "charitable and philanthropic contributions in the UK and overseas". Cinematographer Roger Deakins, famed for his work on movies such as "1917", "Shawshank Redemption" and "Skyfall" , was also knighted on the same overseas list.

Hamilton's supporters have long felt his achievements have not been sufficiently recognised at home and they expressed delight at the Mercedes driver joining a select group of sporting sirs. "Lewis is a true giant of our sport and his influence is huge both in and out of a car," said newly-appointed Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali, a former Ferrari team principal.

"What he has achieved is phenomenal with still more to come." Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff hailed Hamilton, who won his first title with McLaren in 2008, as the most successful British sportsperson of his era.

The knighthood, he added, showed that Hamilton -- often seen as a polarising figure -- was "now receiving the recognition he has earned during a career of unparalleled success in motorsport". "The UK can be very proud to have a champion and ambassador of the calibre of Sir Lewis Hamilton," added the Austrian.

Hamilton is the fourth F1 driver to be knighted after the late Australian Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss and triple champion Jackie Stewart and the only one to have received the award while still racing. Cycling's Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins, Olympic 5,000 and 10,000 metres gold medallist Mo Farah, twice Wimbledon tennis champion Andy Murray and England cricketer Alastair Cook have also been knighted as active sportsmen.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Mexican finance minister says cash bill shifts risk to central bank

Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera on Wednesday criticized a divisive bill proposed by the countrys ruling party that would force the central bank to buy foreign cash commercial banks are unable to return to the financial system.This c...

Biden, Trump to campaign in Georgia on eve of Senate runoffs

President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump will campaign next week in Georgia, holding dueling events on the eve of runoff elections that will determine who controls the U.S. Senate and the fate of Bidens legislative agenda.The vi...

Chicago mayor told of 'bad' botched raid in Nov 2019: Emails

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was first told in November 2019 of a pretty bad wrongful raid on the home of a Black woman who wasnt allowed to put on her clothes before police handcuffed her, according to emails released publicly. The more th...

U.S. slaps tariffs on French and German wines, aircraft parts amid EU dispute

U.S. trade officials on Wednesday said they were increasing tariffs on certain European Union products, including aircraft-related parts and wines from France and Germany, amid an ongoing civil aircraft dispute between Washington and Brusse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020