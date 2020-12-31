Left Menu
Soccer-Nainggolan hopes to rediscover the joy of football on Cagliari return

Midfielder Radja Nainggolan rejoined Cagliari after an unhappy few months at Inter Milan on Thursday, saying he hoped his third stint at the Sardinian club would help him rediscover the joy of playing football. "As if in a long love story, tinged with red and blue, Cagliari and Radja Nainggolan are together once again," said Cagliari in a statement, confirming that the Belgian had joined them on loan from Inter for the rest of the season.

Nainggolan began his Serie A career with Cagliari in 2010, before moving to AS Roma in 2014. After four impressive seasons with Roma -- where he played under Cagliari's current coach Eusebio Di Francesco -- he joined Inter in 2018 but that move never worked out. He was loaned to Cagliari for the whole of last season and, having returned to Inter, made only four Serie A appearances for Antonio Conte's side in the first half of the current campaign.

"I'm here because I want to rediscover the joy of playing football that was taken away from me in this first part of the season," Nainggolan told reporters on arriving in Cagliari. "I like playing football and that's all I want to do... I'm someone who's been moved around left, right and centre lately."

Nainggolan made 30 appearances for Belgium but ended his international career after being left out of the 2018 World Cup squad. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

