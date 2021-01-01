Left Menu
Development News Edition

England squad clears COVID-19 test, set to travel to Sri Lanka for Test series

Englands Sri Lanka-bound cricket contingent has tested negative for COVID-19 and will be leaving for the island nation on Saturday for a two-match Test series, starting on January 14. After its assignment in Sri Lanka, the England cricket team will head to India for a full series starting with the first Test on February 5.

PTI | London | Updated: 01-01-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 17:54 IST
England squad clears COVID-19 test, set to travel to Sri Lanka for Test series

England's Sri Lanka-bound cricket contingent has tested negative for COVID-19 and will be leaving for the island nation on Saturday for a two-match Test series, starting on January 14. England players and support staff had undergone COVID-19 testing on December 30. They will fly to Sri Lanka as per schedule on Saturday.

On arrival, the contingent will spend 10 days in a bio-secure bubble in Hambantota, according to a report in 'Sky Sports'. England is scheduled to play two Test matches against Sri Lanka in Galle from January 14-18 and January 22-26.

The series was postponed in March last year midway through the visitors' warm-up game in Colombo due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is part of the ongoing World Test Championship. This will be England's second touring assignment since the COVID-19 pandemic threw schedules haywire.

They had travelled to South Africa in November but the tour was called off midway after two members of the visiting party tested positive for the dreaded virus. After its assignment in Sri Lanka, the England cricket team will head to India for a full series starting with the first Test on February 5.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 tally in Nashik rises by 227, toll by 4; 154 recover

The number of COVID-19 cases inNashik reached 1,10,346 after 227 people were detected withthe infection on Friday, while the death toll rose by four totouch 1,972, an official saidThe number of people who have been discharged stood at1,06,6...

Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Odisha

In a major reshuffle effected by the Odisha government on Friday, R Vineel Krishna, who was the managing director of two state-run mining companies, has been made the new special secretary to the chief minister and Balwant Singh succeeded h...

TMC celebrates 23rd foundation day, calls Mamata true upholder of Bengali culture

The ruling Trinamool Congress celebrated its 23rd foundation day on Friday and asserted that the party chief Mamata Banerjee is the true upholder of Bengals culture and values. The opposition BJP mocked at TMCs foundation day celebartions s...

As new year begins, PM Modi pens poem to strike message of optimism, resolve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the first day of the new year on Friday and shared a poem penned by him to give a message of optimism and resolve to win over darkness and obstacles. The Twitter handle of MyGovIndia, a cit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021