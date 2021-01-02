Left Menu
Virat Kohli wishes BCCI president Sourav Ganguly a speedy recovery

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-01-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 15:30 IST
Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly . Image Credit: ANI

India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday wished BCCI President Sourav Ganguly a speedy recovery just minutes after news broke that the former skipper has been hospitalised after complaining of chest pain. The 48-year-old has been hospitalised at Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata after experiencing chest pain.

"Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon @SGanguly99," Kohli tweeted. Spinner Harbhajan Singh and former batsman Virender Sehwag, who played under the leadership of Ganguly, also wished the former skipper a speedy recovery.

"Dada, jaldi se theek hone ka. Praying for your quick and speedy recovery @SGanguly99," Sehwag tweeted. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif felt gutted after he heard of Ganguly being hospitalised with chest pain.

"Get well soon Dada, gutted to hear about your cardiac arrest, hope you feel better @SGanguly99," Kaif tweeted. India spinner Kuldeep Yadav wrote: "I pray for your quick recovery. Get well soon @SGanguly99."Indian Premier League teams also took to Twitter to wish Ganguly a speedy recovery.

The BCCI president Ganguly had on Wednesday visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya. Other office-bearers of CAB including secretary Snehashis Ganguly and joint secretary Debabrata Das were also present at the stadium.

Earlier this week, Ganguly had also cleared the air about him joining politics ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls next year. He had stated that he went to meet the state's Governor upon invitation. "If the Governor wants to meet you, you have to meet him. So let us keep it like that," said Ganguly.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday met Ganguly to discuss various issues and agreed to visit Eden Gardens on his invitation. (ANI)

