Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Spurs condemn trio for COVID-19 protocol breach in Christmas party

Tottenham Hotspur condemned the actions of midfielders Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso and defender Sergio Reguilon after the trio breached COVID-19 protocols to attend a Christmas party. Pictures on social media showed the three Spurs players together at a party along with West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini.

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 19:49 IST
Soccer-Spurs condemn trio for COVID-19 protocol breach in Christmas party
Pictures on social media showed the three Spurs players together at a party along with West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini. Image Credit: Twitter (@SpursOfficial)

Tottenham Hotspur condemned the actions of midfielders Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso and defender Sergio Reguilon after the trio breached COVID-19 protocols to attend a Christmas party.

Pictures on social media showed the three Spurs players together at a party along with West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini. Under the British government guidelines set on Dec. 19, those living in Tier 4 regions such as London, where the two clubs are based, were not allowed to mix with others outside their own household over Christmas.

"We are extremely disappointed and strongly condemn this image showing some of our players with family and friends together at Christmas... " a Spurs spokesperson said in a statement released to British media on Saturday. "The rules are clear, there are no exceptions, and we regularly remind all our players and staff about the latest protocols and their responsibilities to adhere and set an example. The matter will be dealt with internally."

Reguilon was named among the substitutes for Spurs' Premier League game at home to Leeds United on Saturday, while Lamela and the injured Lo Celso were both left out of the squad. West Ham said they were disappointed by Lanzini's actions and that the matter was dealt with internally. The 27-year-old came off the bench in West Ham's win at Everton on Friday.

"The Club has set the highest possible standards with its protocols and measures relating to COVID-19 so we are disappointed to learn of Manuel Lanzini's actions," a West Ham spokesperson said. Lanzini said he took full responsibility for his actions.

"I want to apologise for a bad mistake I made over Christmas... I know people have made difficult sacrifices to stay safe and I should be setting a better example," he said on Twitter https://twitter.com/manulanzini/status/1345368205636853762.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala's tallest Shiva sculpture at Azhimala temple opens for public

Keralas tallest Shiva sculpture constructed at Azhimala temple near Kovalam here has been opened for the people. Construction of the 58-feet tall sculpture in Gangadhareswara figure in the cliff of Azhimala beach started six years ago.29-ye...

Tesla 2020 deliveries beat estimates, but fall short of Musk's target

Tesla Inc on Saturday reported better-than-expected 2020 vehicle deliveries, driven by a steady rise in electric vehicle adoption across the worlds largest economies.The company delivered 499,550 vehicles during 2020, above Wall Street esti...

Expert panel recommends granting approval for restricted emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

An expert panel of Indias central drug authority on Saturday recommended granting permission for restricted use of Bharat Biotech-developed indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in emergency situation, especially in the context of infection b...

India successfully cultures UK-variant of coronavirus strain: ICMR

India has successfully cultured the new coronavirus strain, which originated in the UK, the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR said on Saturday. In a tweet, the ICMR claimed that no country has yet reported successful isolation and cul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021