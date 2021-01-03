Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Nortje takes six wickets, Elgar scores 92 to put SAfrica in driving seat

Aiden Markram was the only South African to be dismissed in reply, caught behind for five, as debutant Asitha Fernando bagged a first test scalp. A circumspect Van der Dussen took 26 balls to score his opening run but picked up the scoring tempo throughout the last session and will resume on 40 not out on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 21:27 IST
Cricket-Nortje takes six wickets, Elgar scores 92 to put SAfrica in driving seat

South African seamer Anrich Nortje claimed a career-best six-wicket haul and opener Dean Elgar backed it up with an unbeaten 92 runs as the home team forged an early advantage over Sri Lanka on the opening day of the second test.

Nortje made full use of seamer-friendly conditions at The Wanderers Stadium for a return of 6-56 off 14.3 overs as Sri Lanka collapsed from 71-1 to be dismissed for 157 before tea on Sunday. Elgar then set about consolidating the advantage as he moved tantalisingly close to a century at the close of play, steering South Africa to 148 for one wicket in reply – trailing by just nine runs.

Elgar, who resisted the temptation to push for his century in the final half hour’s play, featured in an unbeaten 114-run partnership for the second wicket with Rassie van der Dussen. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat, losing captain Dimuth Karunaratne cheaply to a rising ball from Nortje but with Kusal Perera looking to again set about the home bowling.

Perera has had a golden streak of form against South Africa over the last two series between the two countries and despite little foot movement, rushed to a half century off only 54 balls. But one loose shot too many saw him perish on 60 and precipitate a procession of batsmen to and from the wicket.

Seamer Wiaan Mulder, brought belatedly into the home attack, took three wickets in 11 balls to see Sri Lanka slump to 80-4, after which Nortje bagged regular victims to complete a second test five-wicket haul. Aiden Markram was the only South African to be dismissed in reply, caught behind for five, as debutant Asitha Fernando bagged a first test scalp.

A circumspect Van der Dussen took 26 balls to score his opening run but picked up the scoring tempo throughout the last session and will resume on 40 not out on Monday. South Africa won last week’s first test in Pretoria by an innings and 45 runs and are looking to complete a 2-0 sweep of the brief series.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway imposes new restrictions to prevent new wave, says PM

Norway will impose fresh restrictions to prevent a resurgence in the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Sunday, including a nationwide ban on serving alcohol in restaurants and bars and not inviting guests home.T...

Local BJP leader injured in attack by miscreants in Nadia district

A local BJP leader was injured in an attack by miscreants in West Bengals Nadia district, police said on Sunday. Ratan Barman 35, BJP booth president of Shimurali- Nirmal pally in Chakdaha area was attacked by miscreants when he was returni...

Indigenous Venezuelan man accused of raiding military post dies in jail -rights group

A Venezuelan member of the Pemon indigenous group accused of aiding a raid on a military post in late 2019 died on Sunday in a jail close to capital Caracas, rights group Penal Forum said in a tweet. Salvador Franco died just weeks after fa...

Reconstitution of Cong's state unit has to be done in next 2 months: Pilot

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said political appointments and reconstitution of the partys state unit will be done within the time fixed by the All India Congress Committee AICC. The work has to be completed in the next t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021