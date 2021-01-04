Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Liverpool great Fowler tastes first victory with East Bengal

Robbie Fowler's agonising wait for his first win as SC East Bengal head coach ended on Sunday and the former England striker believes the victory will spur his team to move up the points table in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 10:03 IST
Soccer-Liverpool great Fowler tastes first victory with East Bengal

Robbie Fowler's agonising wait for his first win as SC East Bengal head coach ended on Sunday and the former England striker believes the victory will spur his team to move up the points table in the Indian Super League (ISL). Liverpool great Fowler joined the team on a two-year deal in October but the Kolkata side began their maiden ISL season with a hat-trick of defeats.

They arrested the slide with a goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC but had to wait eight games to register their first win in the tournament. "It's always nice to get a win," Fowler said after Sunday's 3-1 victory against Odisha FC in Goa.

"We have now lost just once in the last five games. It was a good, professional performance. "We are building and we know that there is a lot of work to be done. It's a great start to the new year and hopefully we can continue."

One of Fowler's recent recruits, Nigerian forward Bright Enobakhare, scored on his debut for the club, while Anthony Pilkington and Jacques Maghoma also found the net. "We have been playing OK. We have made a few changes and it is important to have secured the win eventually. We are working very hard to get the results that we need," Fowler said.

"We have a way of playing and we want to keep it simple. When we do that, the game becomes a little bit easier for us." East Bengal, currently second from bottom in the 11-team league, face third-placed FC Goa on Wednesday.

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reliance Jio to move Punjab & Haryana HC, seeks urgent intervention to stop vandalism

Reliance Industries Limited RIL, through its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, in a petition mentioned to be filed in Punjab and Haryana High Court today, has sought urgent intervention of Government authorities to bring a complete ...

Barcelona must improve, says Ter Stegen after narrow win over Huesca

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen said that the side has to improve their game after they earned a narrow victory over La Liga strugglers Huesca. Frenkie de Jong scored a first-half volley that proved decisive at El Alcoraz but Ter...

Sourav Ganguly stable, medical board to decide next course of treatment

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after a mild heart attack, is stable and a medical board will meet on Monday morning to frame the next course of treatment, doctors said. Forty-eight-year-old...

US Congressman introduces bill to terminate Pakistan as major non-NATO ally

On the first day of the 117th Congress, a Republican Congressman introduced a bill in the United States House of Representatives to terminate the designation of Pakistan as a major non-NATO ally. Congressman Andy Biggs introduced the bill ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021