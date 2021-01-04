Sports News Roundup: After Henry's huge day, Titans beat Texans on banked FG; Browns edge Steelers, clinch first playoff berth since 2002 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

After Henry's huge day, Titans beat Texans on banked FG

Derrick Henry rushed for a career-high 250 yards and became the eighth player in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 yards in a season, and Sam Sloman banked home a 37-yard field goal on the final play as the Tennessee Titans clinched the AFC South with a 41-38 win over the host Houston Texans on Sunday. Ryan Tannehill totaled three touchdowns, and his 5-yard run with 1:42 left capped a 19-play, 75-yard drive that gave the Titans (11-5) a 38-35 lead.

Browns edge Steelers, clinch first playoff berth since 2002

Nick Chubb rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown, and the Cleveland Browns clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2002 with a 24-22 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Browns (11-5) snapped the NFL's longest current playoff drought. They will be the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

Bryant's dunk sinks Nets, caps Wizards' rally

Thomas Bryant converted a go-ahead dunk with 14.9 seconds remaining and the visiting Washington Wizards beat the Brooklyn Nets, 123-122, Sunday night in New York. The Wizards constantly got second-chance opportunities but none was bigger than what unfolded on their final possession.

NFL-Jackson, Henry highlight record-busting regular-season finale

The Baltimore Ravens clinched a third consecutive post-season berth on Sunday with a 38-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, as 23-year-old Lamar Jackson logged his second season with more than 1,000 rushing yards, a league record for quarterbacks. The 2019 league MVP made 10 of 18 attempts for 113 passing yards and 97 rushing yards in Cincinnati, setting up a Wild Card showdown with the Tennessee Titans, who a year ago ended Baltimore's Super Bowl dreams in the divisional playoffs.

Washington beats Philadelphia to win NFC East

Alex Smith threw two touchdown passes and the Washington Football Team won the NFC East with a 20-14 victory Sunday night against the host Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the 2020 regular season. Washington (7-9) clinched the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs and will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a wild-card game on Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. ET. It is Washington's first division title and first playoff appearance since the 2015 season.

Packers WR Adams caps historic regular season vs. Bears

Green Bay receiver Davante Adams became the first player in NFL history to have at least 100 receptions with 18 receiving touchdowns in a season when he caught a 6-yard scoring pass late in the fourth quarter in the Packers' 35-16 victory at the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Adams, who finished with six catches for 46 yards and a score, ended the regular season with 115 receptions and 18 touchdowns in just 14 games.

Curry pours in career-high 62 as Warriors blast Blazers

Stephen Curry exploded for 21 of his career-high 62 points in the first quarter Sunday night, helping the Golden State Warriors take a lead they never relinquished in a 137-122 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in San Francisco. The game was a rematch of a 123-98 Trail Blazers win on Friday night in a game also played at the 2-year-old Chase Center in San Francisco.

LaVine's fast start helps Bulls knock off Mavs

Zach LaVine led all scorers with 39 points and Coby White scored 21 of his 23 points after halftime to boost the host Chicago Bulls to a 118-108 victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday for their third win in four games. LaVine shot 14 of 25 from the floor and was 8 of 9 from the free throw line, outdueling the Mavericks' Jalen Brunson, who scored 31 points on 11-for-17 accuracy from the field.

Wolford-led Rams beat Cardinals, book playoff spot

In a battle of backup quarterbacks, John Wolford passed for 231 yards as the Los Angeles Rams earned their way into the playoffs with an 18-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Inglewood, Calif. The Cardinals (8-8) were eliminated from playoff consideration with the loss. The sixth-seeded Rams (10-6) will open the playoffs on the road against their NFC West-rival Seattle Seahawks at 4:40 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Australian Open quarantine plan facing legal challenge - report

Apartment owners on the premises of a luxury Melbourne hotel are threatening legal action against plans by Australian Open organisers to use the hotel to quarantine players ahead of the Grand Slam, local media reported on Monday. The apartment owners at the Westin Melbourne said they had concerns for their health and never agreed to international players quarantining at the Westin, accusing the hotel's management of "ambushing" them with the plan.