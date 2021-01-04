Anil Jain flags off 'High Performance Training Camp' for junior boys

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) President Anil Jain on Monday flagged off the 'High Performance Training Camp' for junior boys at the R K Khanna Tennis Stadium here. A total of 21 AITA-ranked junior players have joined the three-day camp, which will end on Wednesday. They will go through mental and physical conditioning apart from fine-tuning of tennis skills.

The camp will be headed by national coach Zeeshan Ali, who will be assisted by former players Ashutosh Singh and Saurabh Singh. ''The AITA endeavours to bring life back into tennis through a 'Return to Tennis' styled project which includes 'High-Performance Training Camps' for top-ranked players on the AITA Junior circuit,'' AITA said in a media release.

Also present at the event were AITA Vice President Anil Khanna and Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) President Rohit Rajpal. ''It is a new year and a fresh start of Tennis activities in the country under the 'New Normal' environment during the COVID-19 pandemic,'' said Jain.

''It is our vision to conduct more camps in future and eventually select the talented tennis players to join the 'National Tennis Centre' where we would try to further improve their different aspects of the sport like skills, game strategy, strength, conditioning, diet and nutrition along with sports science and psychology,'' he added. Jain said the goal of these camps is to develop ''Super 30s'' in each category.

''The goal is to develop the Super 30s in each category and make our presence felt strongly on the International tennis arena,'' he added..