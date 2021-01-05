Left Menu
Jay Shah and Rijiju meet Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, discuss promotion of cricket

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu on Tuesday said he had a "fruitful discussion" on the promotion of cricket with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju.

ANI | Arunachal Pradesh | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:44 IST
Jay Shah, Rijiju meet CM Pema Khandu to discuss promotion of cricket (Photo/ Pema Khandu Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

"Cricket is loved very much in Arunachal. A pleasure to have Honorary Secretary @BCCI Shri @JayShah Ji in Arunachal. A fruitful discussion today on promotion of #Cricket initiated by Hon'ble Guv Brig (Dr) BD Mishra Ji in presence of Shri @KirenRijiju Ji & MP @DilipSaikia4Bjp Ji," CM Khandu tweeted. Earlier on Monday, Rijiju had launched the Assam Rifles Public School (ARPS) in Shillong as a Khelo India Sports School. At present, nine Sports Schools have been approved across the country, out of which five are managed by Defence and Para-military forces. In the North-East region, Assam Rifles Public School became the first Sports School announced under the Khelo India scheme.

"It is a historic beginning of a journey for the Assam Rifles Public School and this Khelo India sports centre will be nurturing young boys and girls, who will, in the long run, bring medals from the Olympics," Rijiju had said in a statement. The Assam Rifles Public School was designated as a Khelo India Sports School because of a good track record in academics and sports, adequate boarding and lodging (hostel) facilities, sufficient space to develop sports facilities and inclination to develop Olympic sports under an inter-ministerial partnership between the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The disciplines finalised for the school are archery, athletics, and fencing with total intake strength of 100 athletes (boys and girls in equal ratio) for the first year. (ANI)

