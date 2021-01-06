Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fenerbahce agree in principle to sign midfielder Ozil from Arsenal - Turkish media

The German has not played for Arsenal since March 2020 and was not named in the squad list for the first half of the current Premier League season. He has long been linked with a move to Fenerbahce, Turkey's second most decorated club.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 06-01-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 15:48 IST
Fenerbahce agree in principle to sign midfielder Ozil from Arsenal - Turkish media

Fenerbahce will sign German midfielder Mesut Ozil from Arsenal for three and a half years for an undisclosed fee, Turkey's private Demiroren news agency and other Turkish media reported on Wednesday. While there was no immediate comment on the reports from Fenerbahce, broadcaster A Spor said Ozil and the club had agreed on the transfer in principle and that the 32-year-old would join the former Turkish champions later in January.

Fenerbahce Chairman Ali Koc said previously that signing Ozil, who has Turkish ancestry, was a "nice dream" for the club, who have suffered from financial woes in recent years. Koc had said Fenerbahce would need to offload players to make any transfers in January. Ozil fuelled rumours about a move to Fenerbahce with an Instagram post about Istanbul on Tuesday. The German has not played for Arsenal since March 2020 and was not named in the squad list for the first half of the current Premier League season.

He has long been linked with a move to Fenerbahce, Turkey's second most decorated club. Ozil, who is one of the highest-paid players at Arsenal, is out of contract at the end of the season. But the club is looking to offload players in January to trim the squad.

Last week, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had said the club would wait for the January transfer window to make a final call about the German national's fate. Arsenal are currently 11th in the standings on 23 points, while Fenerbahce are fifth in Turkey's top tier Super Lig on 29 points, two behind league leaders Gaziantep.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police bust six-member gang of robbers

Bengaluru, Jan 6 PTI A six-member gang of robbers has been busted in the city and ornaments worth Rs 30 lakh have been seized from them, police said on Wednesday. A month ago, the robbers had entered a house in the absence of the family mem...

Wikileaks' Assange denied bail by London court

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was denied bail on Wednesday by a British court....

More garbage than water: Serbia promises clean-up of hydro reservoir

Almost as far as the eye can see, trash spreads out over Serbias Potpecko Lake, lapping against the dam that crosses it. Built up over many years against a backdrop of rolling rural hills, the ocean of plastic now threatens to clog up the d...

HFCL ships 1 lakh indigenously made Wi-Fi products, plans global expansion

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL on Wednesday said it has completed the shipment of one lakh Wi-Fi products made indigenously and now plans to expand its global footprint. The company said it is enhancing readiness to serve 5G network requi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021