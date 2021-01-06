Left Menu
Development News Edition

Daria Kasatkina wins 1st women's tennis match of new season

The WTA set up the Abu Dhabi tournament last month to give players more time to prepare for the the Australian Open, which was postponed from its usual January dates to mid-February amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kasatkina was the first winner of the new season, beating Wang Qiang 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 after trailing 2-0 in the deciding set.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 06-01-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 17:59 IST
Daria Kasatkina wins 1st women's tennis match of new season

Daria Kasatkina and Maria Sakkari won their opening matches Wednesday as the women's tennis season began at the Abu Dhabi Open. The WTA set up the Abu Dhabi tournament last month to give players more time to prepare for the the Australian Open, which was postponed from its usual January dates to mid-February amid the coronavirus pandemic. It will be the only warm-up tournament outside Melbourne.

After the event in Abu Dhabi, players will either head to Australia on charter flights before entering quarantine, or travel the short distance to Dubai to play Australian Open qualifying. Kasatkina was the first winner of the new season, beating Wang Qiang 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 after trailing 2-0 in the deciding set. It was the Russian's first match since October, and Wang's first since March.

''The first match after a long stop is never easy,'' Kasatkina said. ''I was not that nervous but I felt my stomach a little bit.'' Kasatkina added she didn't mind spending time alone, making her better placed than most to adapt to quarantine measures ahead of the Australian Open. ''For many of the players, it's difficult with the protocols and everything,'' Kasatkina said. ''I'm OK to sit a long time in the room.'' Sakkari, seeded ninth, faced four break points but saved them all in a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Anastasia Potapova.

Also, Veronika Kudermetova beat 10th-seeded Anett Kontaveit 7-5, 6-1, and Yulia Putintseva defeated Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-3..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. WikiLeaks Assange denied bail by London court over risk he might abscond againWikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was denied bail on Wednesday by a British judge who said there was a risk he...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Pediatric use of COVID-19 antibody drugs not advised by experts disinfectant use can cause asthma flaresThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel c...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. intelligence agencies say Russia likely behind hacking of government agenciesThe office of the U.S. Director of National Intelligence on Tuesday said Russia was likely behind a...

EU agency approves Moderna''s COVID-19 vaccine

The European Unions medicines agency gave the green light Wednesday to Moderna Inc.s COVID-19 vaccine, a decision that gives the 27-nation bloc a second vaccine to use in the desperate battle to tame the virus rampaging across the continent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021