Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Morgan ruled out of U.S. training camp after positive COVID-19 test

Twice World Cup winner Alex Morgan, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, will not participate in a January training camp in Orlando that will be followed by two friendlies against Colombia, the U.S. Women's National Team said on Wednesday. The 27-player training camp roster, which marks the return of World Cup winners Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Mallory Pugh, was revealed a day after Morgan said she and her family tested positive for COVID-19 over Christmas.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 00:11 IST
Soccer-Morgan ruled out of U.S. training camp after positive COVID-19 test

Twice World Cup winner Alex Morgan, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, will not participate in a January training camp in Orlando that will be followed by two friendlies against Colombia, the U.S. Women's National Team said on Wednesday.

The 27-player training camp roster, which marks the return of World Cup winners Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Mallory Pugh, was revealed a day after Morgan said she and her family tested positive for COVID-19 over Christmas. The team said Morgan was "observing the prescribed quarantine protocols and doing well" and head coach Vlatko Andonovski told reporters on Wednesday that he was in contact with the striker.

"Slowly but surely they’re putting everything behind them and they’re handling the virus very well," said Andonovski, who took over from long-time coach Jill Ellis in October 2019. Nineteen players on the training camp roster were with the United States squad in the Netherlands in November for their final action of 2020 when they won a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final 2-0.

Rapinoe, Lloyd and Pugh were not in the national team's previous two camps and saw limited or no action for their National Women's Soccer League clubs in 2020. Andonovski, who left Pugh out of the Olympic qualifying squad a year ago, said the forward had "tremendous potential".

"We all know how good Mal can be," said the 44-year-old, who previously coached the NWSL team OL Reign. "She is on the right path to do well, physically, and now we just have to see technically and tactically." Christen Press, a forward for Manchester United in the Women's Super League, will remain in England as she works to regain fitness after sustaining a non COVID-19 illness.

Forward Tobin Heath, who also plays for Manchester United, will remain in England to play in Women's Super League fixtures in January. The camp concludes with friendlies against Colombia on Jan. 18 and Jan. 22. Capacity for each match will be limited to no more than 4,000 ticketed fans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-Indian rider Santosh flown to hospital after Dakar crash

Indian motorcycle rider CS Santosh was flown to hospital in Riyadh after a big crash during Wednesdays fourth stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. The Hero team said the 37-year-old appeared to be stable. Media reports said he had been...

Bolsonaro blasts Brazil's syringe makers over soaring prices

President Jair Bolsonaro accused syringe makers on Wednesday of pushing up their prices after the government failed to buy hundreds of millions of syringes via auction for its COVID-19 vaccination drive, leading it to requisition surplus su...

Odisha govt approves over Rs 5,358-cr investment proposals

The Odisha government on Wednesday approved investment proposals worth over Rs 5,358 crore in metal, cement and petrochemical sectors, which would likely to generate employment opportunities for 3,667 people. A high-level clearance authorit...

Two sisters found dead in home near Nagpur

Two sisters were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their house in Kamptee town near Nagpur on Wednesday, police said. The deceased were identified by the police as Padma Nagorao Lawte 60 and Kalpana 50.According to the police, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021