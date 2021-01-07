Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Neville in talks with Inter Miami after Alonso departs

England Women's team manager Phil Neville is in talks with Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer club owned by his former Manchester United team mate and friend David Beckham, who sacked manager Diego Alonso on Thursday. Sue Campbell, the English FA's director of women's football, told the BBC Neville would lead the Team GB soccer side at this year's Tokyo Olympics unless he took the Miami job.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:04 IST
Soccer-Neville in talks with Inter Miami after Alonso departs

England Women's team manager Phil Neville is in talks with Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer club owned by his former Manchester United team mate and friend David Beckham, who sacked manager Diego Alonso on Thursday.

Sue Campbell, the English FA's director of women's football, told the BBC Neville would lead the Team GB soccer side at this year's Tokyo Olympics unless he took the Miami job. Neville's England deal ends in July.

"We were moving towards an announcement when he started to have these discussions," she said. "Until those discussions are concluded, I can't really say any more. If Phil remains, he will be Team GB coach. If he goes, we obviously have something to think about and work through.

"I'm certainly not privy to any detailed conversations he is having with Inter Miami but I know he is having conversations." Uruguayan Alonso, 45, was Miami's first coach as they made their MLS debut last year. He was sacked after the team finished 10th in the Eastern Conference last season.

"This was a difficult year and a very tough decision for everyone, but we believe it is the right step for the club," said Inter Miami's managing owner Jorge Mas in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain tops 2 mln COVID-19 cases as infection rate rises

Spain became the fourth Western European country to pass 2 million cumulative COVID-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Thursday, while the rate of infection continued to climb. The ministry reported 42,360 cases since Tuesday, bringin...

Ghaziabad: Man held for bid to kill cousins

The Murad Nagar police here arrested a man for allegedly firing at his cousins with an intention to kill them, an official said on Thursday.The incident took place when the victims were talking outside the accuseds house after the funeral o...

Facebook blocks Trump for at least final two weeks of presidency, saying risks are ‘too great’

Facebook Inc said it would block U.S. President Donald Trumps accounts for at least the next two weeks until the presidential transition is completed and perhaps indefinitely, the most significant sanction of the president by any major soci...

China makes representation to UK over meddling in Hong Kong Affairs: Foreign Ministry

A day after the United Kingdom lambasted Beijing for the arrest of over 50 pro-democracy politicians and activists under the draconian National Security Law, China on Thursday claimed that Hong Kong was a territory of China and any interfer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021