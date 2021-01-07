COVID-19: Member of Arsenal Women tests positive, club's clash with Aston Villa postponed

Arsenal Women's FA Women's Super League match against Aston Villa has been postponed after the London-based club said one member of its team has tested positive for coronavirus. "Saturday's FA Women's Super League fixture against Aston Villa Women has been postponed due to health and safety concerns," Arsenal said in a statement.

"Although initially all of our first-team players tested negative on return from the Christmas break, one player has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 this week. As a result, several first-team players are now observing a period of self-isolation as a precaution in accordance with FA and UK Government protocol," it added. The club said the fixture will be rescheduled and a new date will be announced in due course.

Earlier today, Manchester City women's team confirmed four positive COVID-19 cases due to which their FA Women's Super League clash against West Ham United was postponed. "Manchester City FC can confirm that Saturday's FA Women's Super League fixture against West Ham United has been postponed," Manchester City said.

"The Football Association have decided to postpone the match following four positive COVID-19 cases and a number of other mitigating factors affecting the City squad. A new date for the game will be confirmed in due course," the statement added. (ANI)

