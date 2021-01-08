Left Menu
Golf-PGA Tour Series-China scraps 2021 season due to COVID-19

During the year, officials from the series will discuss ways of returning to competitive golf and look forward to returning to a full schedule of events in 2022. "We remain committed to the region and want to do everything we can to give competitive opportunities for players in Asia and from the Pacific Rim," Greg Carlson, PGA TOUR Series-China Executive Director said in a news release.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:50 IST
The PGA Tour Series-China will not conduct a 2021 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty around the situation in the country, the PGA Tour said on Friday. During the year, officials from the series will discuss ways of returning to competitive golf and look forward to returning to a full schedule of events in 2022.

"We remain committed to the region and want to do everything we can to give competitive opportunities for players in Asia and from the Pacific Rim," Greg Carlson, PGA TOUR Series-China Executive Director said in a news release. "We are trying to pursue other opportunities for our players to play in 2021. We will also take this pause and evaluate what we might be able to do in 2022."

In 2020, the series held the first of three planned qualifying tournaments for players from mainland China in January before the season was stalled due to the pandemic and later cancelled.

