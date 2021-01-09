Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Champions Cup, Challenge Cup in doubt over France COVID-19 fears - reports

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) is awaiting a decision from the French government on whether its clubs will be allowed to participate in the remaining Champions Cup and Challenge Cup fixtures this month, British media reported on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 13:05 IST
Rugby-Champions Cup, Challenge Cup in doubt over France COVID-19 fears - reports

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) is awaiting a decision from the French government on whether its clubs will be allowed to participate in the remaining Champions Cup and Challenge Cup fixtures this month, British media reported on Saturday. Two rounds of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup are scheduled to be played over the weekends of Jan. 16 and 23.

In December, Toulon pulled out of a Champions Cup match against Welsh side Scarlets due to safety concerns over a Scarlets player testing positive, while several matches in the last round of fixtures were called off due to COVID-19. The French government this week said it would continue to maintain border restrictions with Britain amid concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus.

The BBC reported that EPCR, who organise the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, met with French clubs and the government to present revised protocols after the clubs expressed concerns over testing procedures in Britain. "We are expecting to hear a decision within the next 24 to 48 hours," Simon Halliday, the chairman of EPCR, told the Telegraph.

"If they call a halt, then I imagine it will have a significant impact in the coming weeks on other tournaments... If that is the reality we will have to have a complete reset and look at a different approach of how to finish the season." The reports said the French government's decision could also have implications for the Six Nations, which is scheduled to begin next month.

France are due to travel to Italy for their opener on Feb. 6 before visiting Ireland. They are scheduled to face England at Twickenham on March 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Most hospitalised COVID-19 patients have at least one symptom 6 months after falling ill: Study

More than three quarters of COVID-19 patients hospitalised for treatment have at least one ongoing symptom six months after initially becoming unwell, according to a study published in The Lancet journal. The research looked at the long-ter...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 13:10 HRS

Following are the top stories at 110 pm TOP STORIES BOM9 MH-FIRE-2ND LD BABIES Maharashtra Ten newborn babies die in Bhandara hospital fire Bhandara Ten newborn babies died after a fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a state-...

AIMIM's West Bengal acting president joins TMC

Sk Abdul Kalam, the acting WestBengal unit president of AIMIM, joined the Trinamool Congresson Saturday along with several other members of the AsaduddinOwaisi-led party, months ahead of the assembly elections.Joining the TMC at its headqua...

11 detained for defacing Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Delhi

Eleven people were detained for allegedly defacing two Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Lutyens Delhi on Saturday, police said.Police said they received information at 5.40 am that a few people have gathered at Aurangzeb Lane, Tughlaq Road.Afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021