Delhi Bulls have right combination to win Abu Dhabi T10 title: coach Flower

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 18:46 IST
Delhi Bulls head coach Andy Flower believes his team has the right combination of power hitters and quality all-rounders to win the title in the fourth season of Abu Dhabi T10 beginning in UAE on January 28.

''DB possess a good chance of winning the title, and we believe that our team has the right combination of players to deliver it,'' Flower told PTI ahead of the tournament which will conclude on February 6.

''The draft was finalized by us only a few days ago and we have a power-packed line-up of quick hitters in the top order, as well as a few all-rounders who have proved themselves in the shorter format.'' Talking about his team, the former England coach said: ''Our wicket-keeper batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Afghan all-rounder Mohammed Nabi are known for their aggressive game play, which we hope will make the difference.

''The squad is also backed up by a bowling attack that can turn things around at the right moment. Nabi's experience in the Big Bash shall come in handy, among the skills of several other players.'' Eight teams will be vying for honours when Abu Dhabi T10 returns with its fourth edition and Flower feels the new season will be more competitive.

''The upcoming season is going to be even more competitive, as the past three seasons have familiarized players to the format and the team's expectations,'' he said.

''In T20 as well as T10, the shortest format of the game, players and the coaching staff approach the team with the agenda of creating situations that can bring our match winning performances.

''Both formats reward aggression, and there is something in it even for the bowlers, as they get to innovate and deliver within a shorter time frame.'' The 52-year-old is aware that expectations will be high following his title-winning run with Maratha Arabians last season and said he is rearing to go and deliver another title this time.

''I am aware about the expectation franchises have about reaching the top of the league table. I have been brought on board to deliver on that front, and the management of Delhi Bulls is backing the coaching staff to the hilt,'' the Zimbabwean said.

''It is a collective effort that requires constant encouragement, support, and team work on all fronts, and we are raring to go and win the title in 2021.

''It is an aggressive and competitive league, and team managements are mentally prepared to take on the ambition, as well as the challenges that come with it.'' PTI KHS ATK PDSPDS

