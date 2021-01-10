Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Silva double earns Man City 3-0 FA Cup win over Birmingham

That's why we are in a fourth Carabao (League) Cup final in a row, FA Cup we won two seasons ago and a semi-final last season." Portuguese midfielder Silva scored his first goal at the Etihad Stadium in over a year when he fired the ball into the top corner in the eighth minute after Birmingham defender George Friend failed to clear. Silva doubled City's lead seven minutes later, finishing off a brilliant team move with a simple tap-in.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 22:04 IST
Soccer-Silva double earns Man City 3-0 FA Cup win over Birmingham

Bernardo Silva scored two goals and Phil Foden another as Manchester City strolled to a 3-0 win at home against second-tier Birmingham City in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The victory meant City have won each of their last seven FA Cup home games, their best home winning run in the competition in 75 years. "Our first objective is done. Some young players were involved and we have qualified for the next round," manager Pep Guardiola said.

"If you follow the trajectory of our team since I arrived, we didn't drop one game. That's why we are in a fourth Carabao (League) Cup final in a row, FA Cup we won two seasons ago and a semi-final last season." Portuguese midfielder Silva scored his first goal at the Etihad Stadium in over a year when he fired the ball into the top corner in the eighth minute after Birmingham defender George Friend failed to clear.

Silva doubled City's lead seven minutes later, finishing off a brilliant team move with a simple tap-in. The 26-year-old pounced on a cut-back from Kevin De Bruyne after Riyad Mahrez found the Belgian with a clever pass inside the box. Foden made it 3-0 before the break with a low strike from outside the box which sailed into the bottom corner after Mahrez set up him.

Mahrez thought he had added City's fourth around the hour-mark when he slotted in at the back post, but the goal was disallowed after the Algerian was ruled to have been offside.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SAD targets Punjab govt over Delhi-Katra Expressway project

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday asked the Congress government in Punjab to not cheat farmers by initiating land acquisition process for the Delhi-Katra expressway project which gives an award of Rs 9.67 lakh ...

Senior Delhi Police officers meet farmer leaders

Senior Delhi Police officers including Deputy Commissioner of Police Northwest Vijayanta Arya on Sunday met representatives of farmer unions protesting against the Centres agricultural reforms.The meeting came days ahead of Republic Day whe...

Greeks escape lockdown for the beach as winter temperatures soar

Greeks headed to beaches and public parks on Sunday as a rare January heat wave offered a respite from the coronavirus lockdown that has thrown life across Europe into disarray.With temperatures in Athens set to reach 23 Celsius 73.4 Fahren...

Son of Delhi cop killed in Batla House encounter complains he was beaten by group of men: Police

The son of a Delhi police officer, who was killed in the Batla House encounter here in 2008, has alleged that he was beaten by a group of men, officials said on Sunday. Police said the owner of a shop, where the incident occurred, alleged t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021