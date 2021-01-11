Left Menu
Development News Edition

Injured Vihari out of last Test, unlikely for Eng series; Shardul likely in place of Jadeja

Indias injury woes in the Test series against Australia compounded on Monday after the hero of their drawn game in Sydney, Hanuma Vihari, was ruled out of the fourth and final match with a hamstring tear that could keep him out of action for a considerable time.It has been learnt that Vihari was taken for scans after the match got over and the reports are expected by late evening in Sydney or Tuesday morning.However, a BCCI source confirmed to PTI that Vihari is unlikely to be fit in time for the next Test match starting in another three days time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:20 IST
Injured Vihari out of last Test, unlikely for Eng series; Shardul likely in place of Jadeja

India's injury woes in the Test series against Australia compounded on Monday after the hero of their drawn game in Sydney, Hanuma Vihari, was ruled out of the fourth and final match with a hamstring tear that could keep him out of action for a considerable time.

It has been learnt that Vihari was taken for scans after the match got over and the reports are expected by late evening in Sydney or Tuesday morning.

However, a BCCI source confirmed to PTI that Vihari is unlikely to be fit in time for the next Test match starting in another three days' time. The Andhra player scored 23 off 161 balls in an exhausting performance to save the match with Ravichandran Ashwin. ''The extent of Vihari's tear can only be ascertained after the scan reports come through. But even if it's a grade 1 tear, he is out for at least four weeks and then will need some rehabilitation time. So it's not only Brisbane Test but also, he won't be a part of England Tests at home,'' a senior source revealed on Monday.

The Indian team won't be missing Vihari to that extent against England as in a home series, there was little chance of him making it to the first XI with an extra bowler always being the preferred option.

Vihari will again be required on the seaming tracks in England where an extra batsman will certainly be a part of the playing XI.

As far as Vihari's replacement is concerned, the team only has two options -- either to play Wriddhiman Saha as a wicketkeeper and Rishabh Pant purely as a batsman or bring in Mayank Agarwal as a middle-order batsman who can take on the second new ball.

As of now, there is little or no chance of an out of form Prithvi Shaw being considered in the playing XI.

It is learnt that both Vihari and Pant, who played a career-defining 97-run knock on Monday, were given multiple pain-killers so that they could carry on.

In another important development, Shardul Thakur, with way more first-class experience and better batting abilities compared to rookie Thangarsu Natarajan, is likely to replace an injured Ravindra Jadeja in Brisbane on a track that is supposed to be the bounciest of the series.

Shardul was also in contention to play the second Test of his career in Sydney but Navdeep Saini's pace on a placid track became a clincher.

However, with Jadeja's injury, the Indian team will have no option but to play one among Shardul and Natarajan with the former being the favourite at the moment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hearing on charges in case against AP CM, others posted to January 21

A special Enforcement DirectorateED court here on Mondayposted to January 21, hearing oncharges in a case against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y SJagan Mohan Reddy and others related to alleged irregularitiesin land allotment to some priva...

Three accused arrested in Bowenpally kidnapping case, former TDP minister sent to police custody

Three accused have been arrested in the Bowenpally kidnapping case after which a court here ordered three days police custody of former Telugu Desam Party TDP Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya in the case. Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police, A...

RBI says GNPAs may shoot up to 14.8 per cent by Sept under severe stress scenario

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Monday informed that Indian banks total gross non-performing assets GNPAs may rise to 14.8 per cent under a severe stress scenario by September 2021 compared with 7.5 per cent in the year-ago period. This hi...

SC refuses to stay AP HC order on probe into phone conversation between ex-judge, magistrate

The Supreme Court Monday refused to stay the Andhra Pradesh High Court order which directed probe into an alleged phone conversation between its former judge Justice retd V Eswaraiah and a suspended trial court magistrate. Justice Eswaraiah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021