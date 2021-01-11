Left Menu
Development News Edition

I-League: TRAU FC's Komron Tursunov scores fastest goal in tournament history

The ongoing I-League witnessed its fastest goal ever in history in the TRAU vs Real Kashmir FC match played on Sunday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 11-01-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 21:23 IST
I-League: TRAU FC's Komron Tursunov scores fastest goal in tournament history
I-League witnessed its fastest goal ever in history on Sunday (Image: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI

The ongoing I-League witnessed its fastest goal ever in history in the TRAU vs Real Kashmir FC match played on Sunday. TRAU's Tajik National Team striker Komron Tursunov's venomous strike from outside the box in the ninth second etched his name in the history books.

His strike was 4 seconds quicker than the record held by Katsumi Yusa of 13 seconds against Churchill Brothers in the 2018-19 season. The goal currently stands as the fastest goal in Indian top tier League football. And Komron did come close to the fastest ones ever scored. Comparatively, the fastest goals in the English Premier League is 7.69 seconds, while in La Liga and Serie A it is 7.82 and 6 seconds respectively. Meanwhile, the Bundesliga shares its fastest goal scored with the Hero I-League at 9 seconds.

For the Tajik forward, the goal was more about taking a half chance. "You can say that. My job is to help my team and coach. My coach has told me, 'Komron, I need goals from you.' I saw it, and had to pull the trigger. That's my job," AIFF quoted Komron as saying.

"I saw a yawning gap and thought to myself, why not? As a striker, you need to take on those half-chances," he added. Leaving no stone unturned in his praise for the Tajik, TRAU coach Nandakumar said: "It was according to our training routine and we knew how to execute it. It was all according to our game plan and I am satisfied that it worked out perfectly."

"Credit where it's due, Tursunov striker was a thing of beauty and I am very happy to have a player who can score absolute bangers in my team," Nandakumar added. Real Kashmir's David Robertson believes that the early goal caught them off guard.

"I have never seen a goal as early as that in my career and a goal like that is very difficult to come back from. A goal as early as that puts you on the back foot and chasing the match from the first minute isn't the best thing to do in the first game of the season. It just shows you how exciting the league is," said Robertson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UAE official welcomes U.S. designation of Yemen's Houthis as terrorist organisation

The United Arab Emirates minister of state for foreign affairs on Monday welcomed the United States move to designate Yemens Houthi group as a foreign terrorist organisation.We welcome the U.S. administrations decision to classify the Houth...

Jadeja to consult hand specialist in Sydney before returning to India for rehab

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on day three of the Pink Test against Australia, was on Monday ruled out of the fourth Test. Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batt...

Shelves empty, schools shut as Madrid struggles with record snowfall

Schools in Madrid were shut, some supermarkets ran out of fresh produce and few cars except emergency service vehicles were on the city streets on Monday after a huge snow storm hit the Spanish capital and several regions over the weekend.M...

Kenya: County Governor threatens service suspensions over delayed funds

The County governments in Kenya are threatening services suspension and legal actions in a letter to the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary over funds delay, according to a report by KBC Channel. Reportedly, the Council of Governors COG ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021