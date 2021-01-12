Left Menu
NBA-League postpones two more games citing health and safety protocols

Monday's match-up between the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks and the game between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls slated for Tuesday were delayed after the league also halted Sunday's game between the Celtics and Miami Heat. The NBA said the postponements were made "in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols" but did not elaborate, adding that it planned to meet with its players' association on Monday to discuss modifying its health and safety protocols.

12-01-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two more National Basketball Association (NBA) games have been postponed, the second and third delays announced in less than 24 hours, presenting an early challenge for the league as it looks to play beyond last season's "bubble" in the COVID-19 era.

The NBA said the postponements were made "in accordance with the league's Health and Safety Protocols" but did not elaborate, adding that it planned to meet with its players' association on Monday to discuss modifying its health and safety protocols. The league has said it has no plans to put its season on hold, as teams struggle to make available a league-mandated eight-man roster for games due to injuries and COVID-19 contact tracing.

After putting the season on hold in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA organised the rest of the games in a secure "bubble" environment at Walt Disney World in Florida but started its 2020-2021 season in December with most teams playing in their home markets.

