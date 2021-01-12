Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-India willing to be patient with Pant after Sydney heroics

"We promoted him at number five and the way he played a counter-attacking knock was really good." Days after being trolled on social media for his slip-up behind the stumps, Pant received support from former players.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 12-01-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 11:04 IST
Cricket-India willing to be patient with Pant after Sydney heroics

Rishabh Pant may not be the finished article as a wicketkeeper but India are ready to be patient with the exciting talent whose spectacular counter-attacking knock helped them pull off a great escape in the third test against Australia. Chasing an improbable 407-run victory target, India were effectively 102-4 early on the final day with Ravindra Jadeja nursing a dislocated thumb which has ended the all-rounder's Australia tour.

Promoted to number five, Pant smashed a blistering 97 to turn the contest on its head and his 148-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara (77) laid the foundation for a memorable draw. Pant's keeping was criticised after he dropped Australia opener Will Pucovski twice on the opening day but his batting heroics underlined why India keep playing him ahead of the technically superior Wriddhiman Saha.

"Anyone can drop catches but as long as you are learning, as a wicketkeeper or as a cricketer, that's very important," India captain Ajinkya Rahane said after Monday's draw. "We know he can actually win game for us from any situation, we have that belief in him. I think he's improving day by day and it's a very good sign."

Pant had suffered an elbow injury on Saturday and had to be substituted by Saha behind the stumps during Australia's second innings. India have a top-four comprising only right-handed batsmen and having an attacking southpaw like Pant forces opposition bowlers to keep changing their line.

"We know that he is a positive player and the left-right combination was very crucial for us," Rahane said. "We promoted him at number five and the way he played a counter-attacking knock was really good."

Days after being trolled on social media for his slip-up behind the stumps, Pant received support from former players. "Pant showed why he needs to b(e) treated differently," tweeted former India opener Virender Sehwag.

The series is tied at 1-1 and the final test will be held at the Gabba from Jan. 15-19, after which India return home for a four-test series against England that begins on Feb. 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later; Science must determine company climate targets and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.COVID-19 patients still have symptoms 6 months later interferon may be helpful treatment after allThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronav...

Aethereus Consulting wins Salesforce 'APAC Partner of the Year Award 2020'

Pune Maharashtra India January 12 ANIPRNewswire Aethereus Consulting, with offices in USA and India, has won the SMB Implementation Partner of the Year - India award at the Salesforce APAC Partner of the Year Awards 2020 announced in Octobe...

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Sex and the City' stars, minus one, to appear in new show; Star conductor Simon Rattle to leave London and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Sex and the City stars, minus one, to appear in new showThree of the four stars of the popular HBO series Sex and the City will reunite for a new show that picks up with the same ...

Democratic drive to impeach Trump after Capitol siege speeds ahead

Democrats will give President Donald Trump one last chance on Tuesday to leave office days before his term expires or face an unprecedented second impeachment over his supporters deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.The Democratic-led ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021