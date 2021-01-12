Women's Club Cricket: KiNi RR Sports beat Heron Sports by 40 runs

KiNi RR Sports beat Heron Sports by 40 runs to win the India Nippon Cup T20 tournament for women, which concluded here on Tuesday.

The tournament is a part of Falcons Sports Golden Jubilee Celebrations and a lot of top women cricketers took part in the tournament.

KiNi RR Sports scored 132/8 batting first and then bowled out Heron Sports for 92.

Former India batter VR Vanitha was adjudged player of the final.

In the match for the third-fourth place, Ameya Aposrts won the game by seven wickets. India spinner Anuja Patil was adjudged player of the match.

