Women's Club Cricket: KiNi RR Sports beat Heron Sports by 40 runs

Women's Club Cricket: KiNi RR Sports beat Heron Sports by 40 runsPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:52 IST
KiNi RR Sports beat Heron Sports by 40 runs to win the India Nippon Cup T20 tournament for women, which concluded here on Tuesday.
The tournament is a part of Falcons Sports Golden Jubilee Celebrations and a lot of top women cricketers took part in the tournament.
KiNi RR Sports scored 132/8 batting first and then bowled out Heron Sports for 92.
Former India batter VR Vanitha was adjudged player of the final.
In the match for the third-fourth place, Ameya Aposrts won the game by seven wickets. India spinner Anuja Patil was adjudged player of the match.
