Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Jones defies rare physical condition to qualify for Australian Open

Britain's Francesca Jones, who suffers from a rare genetic condition, reached her maiden Grand Slam main draw on Wednesday when she beat China's Lu Jiajing in the final round of Australian Open qualifying in Dubai.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:44 IST
Tennis-Jones defies rare physical condition to qualify for Australian Open

Britain's Francesca Jones, who suffers from a rare genetic condition, reached her maiden Grand Slam main draw on Wednesday when she beat China's Lu Jiajing in the final round of Australian Open qualifying in Dubai. Jones suffers from ectrodactyly ectodermal dysplasia syndrome, a condition which meant she was born with three fingers and a thumb on each hand, three toes on her right foot and four toes on her left.

The 20-year-old was told by doctors as a child that she would not be able to pursue a professional tennis career due to her physical disadvantages, which Jones says spurred her on to prove them wrong. The world number 241, who finds balance to be the biggest shortcoming due to her condition, has since overcome the odds and added a new chapter to her story on Wednesday when she beat China's Lu 6-0 6-1 to book her ticket for Melbourne.

"I'm just super happy to qualify and really looking forward to getting out to Australia," said Jones, who has had over 10 surgeries in her life already. "I've never been before and I'm sure it's going to be an amazing experience. I guess any draw for me would be a fascinating one. I look forward to any match I'll play, whether it'll be Serena Williams or another qualifier."

Jones will now board a chartered flight to Melbourne where the players will serve a mandatory 14-day quarantine before warm-up events start on Jan. 31 before the Australian Open. Also joining the Briton on the flight will be Italy's former world number five Sara Errani, who was a Roland Garros runner-up, a U.S. Open semi-finalist and an Australian Open quarter-finalist in 2012 before slipping down the rankings.

The 33-year-old, currently ranked 131, booked her spot for the Feb. 8-21 Grand Slam at Melbourne Park with a 3-6 6-2 6-4 win over Croatian Ana Konjuh in the final round of qualifying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

What to watch as House moves to impeach Trump for 2nd time

President Donald Trump is on the verge of becoming the first president to be impeached twice, as lawmakers move quickly to punish him over last weeks deadly US Capitol attack. Trumps fiery speech at a rally just before the Jan. 6 riot is at...

Thailand Open: Two support personnel test positive for COVID-19

Badminton World Federation BWF on Wednesday announced that a German coach and a team entourage member from France, who are taking part in the ongoing Thailand Open, have tested positive for coronavirus. Badminton World Federation BWF can co...

HC raps municipal bodies for taking subscriptions for cashless medical services and not providing it

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the municipal corporations in the national capital for taking subscriptions for cashless medical facilities from its retired employees when the civic bodies had no contract with any hospital to pr...

CBI registers bank fraud case of over Rs 200 cr against Steel Hypermart India Private Pvt Ltd

The CBI has registered a bank fraud case of over Rs 200 crore against Bengaluru-based Steel Hypermart India Private Limited and its directors for losses incurred by a consortium of banks led by the Indian Bank, officials said Wednesday. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021