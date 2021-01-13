Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rallying-Dakar Motorcycle leader Cornejo retires with two stages remaining

Brabec won the stage from Neom to Al-Ula, the U.S. rider now 51 seconds behind Honda team mate Benavides with Britain's Sam Sunderland third on a KTM but 10 minutes and 36 seconds off the lead.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 19:38 IST
Rallying-Dakar Motorcycle leader Cornejo retires with two stages remaining

Overnight motorcycle leader Jose Ignacio Cornejo retired from the Dakar Rally on Wednesday, with the battle for victory now looking like a straight fight between defending champion Ricky Brabec and Argentine Kevin Benavides with two stages to go. Cornejo crashed at the 252km mark of the 342km 10th stage of the event in Saudi Arabia but managed to finish before having to withdraw, following a medical examination, due to the risk of concussion.

The Chilean had been 11 minutes ahead at the start of the day. Brabec won the stage from Neom to Al-Ula, the U.S. rider now 51 seconds behind Honda team mate Benavides with Britain's Sam Sunderland third on a KTM but 10 minutes and 36 seconds off the lead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh records 37 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Thirty-seven fresh COVID-19 cases took Chandigarhs tally to 20,415 on Wednesday while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 329, according to a medical bulletin.There are 292 active cases in the city, the bulletin stated.A total of 14 ...

Envoy calls Indian Embassy in Estonia 'new year gift' for citizens

By Ashoke Raj Expressing happiness over the announcement of a new Indian embassy in Estonia by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, the Estonian envoy said the move was proof of bilateral relations and trust between the two nations.The Ambassador...

SC takes suo moto cognizance on 'remediation of polluted rivers', issues notice to 5 states

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo moto cognizance on the issue of remediation of polluted rivers observing that one of the major causes of water pollution was the discharge of non treated partially treated municipal waste and effluent...

REUTERS NEXT-Global economy can shake off pandemic in 2021, leaders say

Vaccines and fresh economic stimulus promised by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will give the global economy a chance to put the coronavirus pandemic behind it in 2021, policymakers and industry leaders told the Reuters Next conference. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021