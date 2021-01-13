Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Leverkusen sign defender Fosu-Mensah from Man United

Bayer Leverkusen have signed versatile Dutch defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United on a three-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday. United did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported that the German club paid around 1.5 million pounds ($2.05 million) for the Netherlands international. Fosu-Mensah, 23, played 30 games in all competitions for United after making his debut in 2016.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 21:45 IST
Soccer-Leverkusen sign defender Fosu-Mensah from Man United
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Bayer Leverkusen have signed versatile Dutch defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United on a three-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday. United did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported that the German club paid around 1.5 million pounds ($2.05 million) for the Netherlands international.

Fosu-Mensah, 23, played 30 games in all competitions for United after making his debut in 2016. "In the last few days I've talked a lot with the coach and conversations... have convinced me that there are great prospects in Leverkusen," Fosu-Mensah, who also played on loan for Fulham and Crystal Palace, said in a statement https://www.bundesliga.com/en/bundesliga/news/bayer-leverkusen-sign-timothy-fosu-mensah-from-manchester-united-14276.

"Both for me personally and for us as a team. That will be really exciting." Leverkusen are third in the Bundesliga with 29 points after 15 games. They travel to Union Berlin on Friday.

($1 = 0.7329 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bengal's Silicon Valley big flop, cows graze there: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief DilipGhosh on Wednesday mocked the state government for itshandling of the Silicon Valley project, suggesting that cowsstill graze in the land allotted to corporates.Ghosh, while interacting with reporters at Khardaha ...

Trump impeachment bill moving toward approval in U.S. House

A majority of the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to advance legislation that would impeach President Donald Trump.With voting continuing, the House was set to approve the rules for debating impeachmen...

Indian Bank raises Rs 2,000 cr by issuing bonds

State-owned Indian Bank on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 2,000 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds.The bank has raised tier-2 capital fund through private placement of Basel-III compliant tier-2 bonds, Indian Bank said in a regulat...

New York City ending business ties with Trump Organization, mayor says

New York City will sever three contracts with the Trump Organization, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday, accusing outgoing President Donald Trump of inciting the crowds that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week. The president incited a r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021