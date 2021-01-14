Left Menu
FIFA grants approval for Macario to play for US

Brazilian-born midfielder Catarina Macario received permission from FIFA to play for the U.S. national team.

The governing body's approval means she could appear in a pair of national team exhibition games in Florida against Colombia later this month.

“Now that I'm approved to play, it's up to me to show the coaches I deserve to be on rosters and get playing time,” Macario said in a statement. “Nothing is guaranteed, and everything needs to be earned, so it's up to me to get my fitness to the level needed and keep learning every day. Just to be in the position is a dream come true and I'll never take any of it for granted.” Macario, who came to the United States when she was 12 and played for Stanford, is currently in camp with the national team. She became an American citizen in October but hadn't been able to play for the team while awaiting FIFA's permission.

She announced last week that she is going to forgo her senior year and embark on a professional career. She has signed her first pro contract with seven-time European champion Lyon.

The two-time winner of the MAC Hermann Trophy as the nation's best college player, Macario set a Stanford single-season record of 32 goals and 23 assists in 2019, when the Cardinal won the College Cup. She finishes her career at Stanford with 63 goals and 47 assists in 68 matches.

She was called up to her first national-team camp on the same day she became a citizen. AP BSBS

