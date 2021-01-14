Left Menu
Soccer-Brentford turn Iran winger Ghoddos' loan into permanent deal

"Brentford FC have finalised a deal to add Saman Ghoddos to their squad on a permanent basis," said a club statement https://www.brentfordfc.com/news/2021/january/saman-ghoddos-makes-permanent-brentford-switch. "This was due to be a one-year loan, but all parties have agreed to complete a permanent transfer." Brentford are fourth in the Championship table, with 41 points after 22 games.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 19:32 IST
Soccer-Brentford turn Iran winger Ghoddos' loan into permanent deal
Brentford have turned Iran winger Saman Ghoddos' loan move from French club Amiens into a permanent deal until 2023 with an option for an extra year, the second-tier club said on Thursday. Ghoddos, who had joined the Bees on a year-long loan deal in September, scored his first goal for the club in their FA Cup third-round win over Middlesbrough last weekend.

The 27-year-old has played 19 games in all competitions for the west London side.

"This was due to be a one-year loan, but all parties have agreed to complete a permanent transfer." Brentford are fourth in the Championship table, with 41 points after 22 games.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

