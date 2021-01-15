Cricket-Rain halts England charge on second day of first Sri Lanka test

Cricket-Rain halts England charge on second day of first Sri Lanka testReuters | Galle | Updated: 15-01-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 10:17 IST
Rain delayed the start of the second day's play in the opening test between England and Sri Lanka in Galle on Friday, with the tourists looking to drive home their advantage. Overnight rain and a light drizzle on the second morning has kept the players from taking the field, with England set to resume on 127 for two having skittled the hosts for 135 on the opening day.
Captain Joe Root is not out on 66 and has put on an unbeaten stand of 110 runs for the third wicket with Jonny Bairstow, who has 47.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- Sri Lanka
- Joe Root
- Jonny Bairstow
- Galle
ALSO READ
India calls on Sri Lanka for early release of 40 fishermen
Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lanka provided consular assistance
India gives consular access to its detained fishermen in Sri Lanka
DMK asks PM Modi to urge Sri Lanka to not scrap Provincial Councils
Sri Lankan Army to play bigger role in COVID-19 prevention