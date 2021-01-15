Cricket-Rain halts England charge on second day of first Sri Lanka test

Rain delayed the start of the second day's play in the opening test between England and Sri Lanka in Galle on Friday, with the tourists looking to drive home their advantage. Overnight rain and a light drizzle on the second morning has kept the players from taking the field, with England set to resume on 127 for two having skittled the hosts for 135 on the opening day.

Captain Joe Root is not out on 66 and has put on an unbeaten stand of 110 runs for the third wicket with Jonny Bairstow, who has 47.

