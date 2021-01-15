Left Menu
Ind vs Aus: Staying throughout the Test series helped me improve my skills, says Washington Sundar

Spinner Washington Sundar, who on Friday became the 301st Indian cricketer to play Test cricket, dedicated the 'dream come true moment' to his family.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 15-01-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 15:13 IST
Spinner Washington Sundar, who on Friday became the 301st Indian cricketer to play Test cricket, dedicated the 'dream come true moment' to his family. Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gave the cap to him ahead of the toss. The debutant, who came as a net bowler and stayed back after the conclusion of the white-ball series, revealed that he improved his skills both in batting and bowling while his stay in Australia.

"I (would) like to thank the management for asking me to stay throughout the Test series because I felt I improved on my skill levels both in my batting and bowling while staying here," Washington told the media during the virtual press conference at the end of the second day's action at the SCG. "The facilities over here, the wicket over here, everything over here I felt it would help me get better with my skills," he added.

The off-spinner also thanked his family for the support and said without their hard work his dream of playing Test cricket wouldn't have come true. "Yes, last 24 hours have been amazing for me, the management did ask me to be ready to play this game and I was really excited, definitely a dream come true moment for me," said Washington.

"I think I should dedicate this to my family, they really worked hard and sacrificed a lot of things for me to achieve this and I think without their support I don't think it was possible for me to play Test match," he added. Pacer T Natarajan also made his debut and became the 300th Test cricketer to represent India. Bowling coach Bharat Arun presented the Test cap to Natarajan.

In the match, Natarajan picked the crucial wickets of centurion Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade to keep the visitors in the game after Labuschagne roared back to form with his fifth Test hundred on Friday. At stumps, skipper Tim Paine (38) and Cameron Green (28) stood tall as the score read 274/5. Building on the knock from Labuschagne (108), the duo stitched an unbeaten 61-run stand to help the hosts end the day with the honours. (ANI)

