SL vs Eng: ECB confident of COVID-19 protocols as two staff members at team hotel test positive

Two staff members at England's team hotel in Sri Lanka have tested positive for Covid-19, however, the England Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday said that the body is not concerned as they are adhering to the protocols.

ANI | Galle | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:48 IST
ECB Logo. Image Credit: ANI

Two staff members at England's team hotel in Sri Lanka have tested positive for Covid-19, however, the England Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday said that the body is not concerned as they are adhering to the protocols. ECB's spokesperson also said that every member of the touring contingent is taking social distancing seriously and everyone continues to wear masks in indoor settings.

"We are not concerned. Our protocols have been excellent and we continue to be vigilant. We are the most compliant team in world cricket. We are the only international team in any sport to have a COVID compliance officer. He is responsible for ensuring we meet the highest of standards across our COVID protocols. We remain vigilant and respectful of the Sri Lankan authorities and we will do everything that is possible to keep our players and the general population safe," the spokesperson said in a statement. "We are being vigilant around our team base in Galle and at the stadium. The players respect social distancing, wear masks in indoor settings, and at the hotel dine on individual tables. Our COVID compliance officer briefs the players and management on a daily basis and communicates the latest developments both in Sri Lanka and in the UK," he added.

After landing in Sri Lanka, England's all-rounder Moeen Ali had tested positive for coronavirus. As a result, he missed out on playing the first Test, which began on January 14 at Galle. "Moeen Ali, who tested positive when we arrived in Sri Lanka, has been isolating for 12 days in separate accommodation. He remains isolated at a different hotel to the team in Galle. He continues to receive care from Sri Lanka and England medical teams and will return to the squad as soon as it is safe to do so. We have yet to be given a date of when this will be," said the ECB spokesperson.

England and Sri Lanka are currently locking horns in the first of the two Tests at Galle. The visitors had bundled out Sri Lanka for 135 in the first innings. The visitors have now gained dominance in the match after an unbeaten century from skipper Joe Root and by stumps on day two, England extended their lead to 185 runs with Root and Jos Buttler at the crease.

