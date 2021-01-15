Left Menu
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Mumbai knocked out after loss to Haryana

Mumbai has crashed out of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after suffering their third successive defeat in the tournament at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC on Friday. Haryana thrashed Mumbai by eight wickets in a match which saw Arjun Tendulkar, son of legend Sachin Tendulkar, make his debut for the senior team.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:03 IST
Jayant Yadav picked four wickets to derail the Mumbai batting line-up (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Opting to bat first, Mumbai were bundled out for 143 by Haryana. Notably, only four players managed to reach double-figures, with Atharva Vinod Ankolekar (37) being the highest run-getter for Mumbai. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played an innings of 35 while four batsmen were dismissed for a duck. For Haryana, Jayant Yadav took four wickets while Arun Chaprana scalped three wickets.

Chasing the decent target, Haryana lost both openers under four overs. C K Bishnoi was dismissed by Arjun and Arun Chaprana became a victim of SZ Mulani. But HJ Rana and SR Chauhan then took the field and played some fine shots. The duo provided the team with some momentum after early blows and built a good partnership. The Mumbai bowlers struggled to provide the team with any more breakthroughs as Rana and Chauhan took Haryana over the line in the 18th over. Arjun's debut did not go as he would have liked as he picked one wicket and conceded 34 runs from the three overs that he bowled.

Rana scored 75* off 53 balls while Chauhan played an unbeaten knock of 43 from 37 deliveries. Brief Scores: Mumbai 143 (Atharva Vinod Ankolekar 37; Jayant Yadav 4/22); Haryana 144/2 (Himanshu Rana 75*, Shivam Chauhan 43*; Arjun Tendulkar 1/34). (ANI)

