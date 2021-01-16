Left Menu
Soccer-PSG manager Pochettino tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Angers game

New Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the weekend's game against Angers as he goes into self-isolation, the French Ligue 1 club said on Friday. Pochettino's assistants Jesus Perez and Miguel D'Agostino are set to take charge of the squad for Saturday's league encounter.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 00:18 IST
New Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the weekend's game against Angers as he goes into self-isolation, the French Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

Pochettino's assistants Jesus Perez and Miguel D'Agostino are set to take charge of the squad for Saturday's league encounter. "Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for Sars-Cov2 after a PCR test. He will now be in isolation and follow the appropriate medical advice," the club said in a statement.

Pochettino, who was appointed earlier this month and replaced sacked German manager Thomas Tuchel, claimed his first piece of silverware in only his third game in charge when PSG won the French Super Cup on Wednesday. Defending league champions PSG are a point behind leaders Olympique Lyonnais at the halfway stage of the season.

Last year's Ligue 1 season was cut short by the pandemic and PSG were crowned winners for a seventh time in eight years when the campaign was suspended with 10 games left as part of the government's measures to contain the spread of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

