Soccer-Ozil to end Arsenal contract, move to Fenerbahce - The Athletic

Soccer-Ozil to end Arsenal contract, move to Fenerbahce - The AthleticReuters | Updated: 16-01-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 17:20 IST
Arsenal and midfielder Mesut Ozil have reached an agreement in principle to terminate the German's contract six months before it expires so he can seal a move to Turkish club Fenerbahce, The Athletic reported https://theathletic.com/news/mesut-ozil-arsenal-transfer-football-soccer/AurZhJ7PCzav on Saturday.
Ozil, 32, has not played for the club since last March and was left out of the their Premier League and Europa League squads at the start of the season.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
