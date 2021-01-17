Left Menu
Rest in peace my king, I'll miss you every day: Hardik Pandya pays tribute to his father

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya paid tribute to his father, who passed away on Saturday. The cricketer said he will miss his father's presence each day in his life.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 14:13 IST
India all-rounder Hadik Pandya with his father (Photo/ Hardik Pandya Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya paid tribute to his father, who passed away on Saturday. The cricketer said he will miss his father's presence each day in his life. Taking to Twitter the all-rounder wrote, "My daddy As I said to your yesterday Your last one ride. Now rest in peace my king You were a Happy soul! I will miss you everyday dad Love you always."

Earlier on Saturday, Baroda skipper and Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya had left the bio-bubble created for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Vadodara as the all-rounder's father passed away. Krunal has left the bubble in order to be with his family and as a result, he would not be playing for Baroda in the ongoing Indian T20 tournament.

"Yes, Krunal Pandya has left the bubble. It is a personal tragedy, Baroda Cricket Association mourns this loss of Hardik and Krunal," Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi had told ANI. Krunal had played three matches in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq tournament so far, managing to take four wickets. In the first match against Uttarakhand, Krunal also managed to score 76 runs for Baroda.

Baroda has so far won all its four matches in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The side is at the top of Elite Group C with 16 points. Hardik Pandya is not playing the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy but he began his training for the upcoming white-ball series against England. (ANI)

