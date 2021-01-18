Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England win first test against Sri Lanka

Jonny Bairstow and debutant Dan Lawrence knocked off the 36 runs required on the last day as England reached 76 for three in their second innings. Bairstow was 35 not out and Lawrence unbeaten on 21 in an unbeaten 62-run partnership.

Reuters | Galle | Updated: 18-01-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 10:30 IST
Cricket-England win first test against Sri Lanka

England reached their modest target to win the first test against Sri Lanka by seven wickets at Galle International Stadium on Monday. Jonny Bairstow and debutant Dan Lawrence knocked off the 36 runs required on the last day as England reached 76 for three in their second innings.

Bairstow was 35 not out and Lawrence unbeaten on 21 in an unbeaten 62-run partnership. They had been set a target of 74 after bowling Sri Lanka out for 359 but lost three wickets and were reeling at 14-3 before Bairstow and Lawrence took them to 38-3 when bad light stopped play on Sunday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Plea against proposed tractor rally on Jan 26: SC says police is first authority to decide who should be allowed to enter Delhi.

Plea against proposed tractor rally on Jan 26 SC says police is first authority to decide who should be allowed to enter Delhi....

Plea against proposed tractor rally on Jan 26: You have all authority to deal with this matter, SC tells Centre.

Plea against proposed tractor rally on Jan 26 You have all authority to deal with this matter, SC tells Centre....

"Are you detaining me?" Navalny flies home, and straight into trouble

Pobeda flight DP936 was a few minutes into its descent towards Moscows Vnukovo airport, where thousands of supporters of poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were waiting to meet him on his return to Russia, when the flight captain said h...

Plea against proposed tractor rally on Jan 26: SC says it is a matter of law and order and will be determined by police.

Plea against proposed tractor rally on Jan 26 SC says it is a matter of law and order and will be determined by police....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021