Esports-Leigh moves from Mercedes to Ferrari in team of virtual champions

Ferrari announced the arrival of a multiple champion from rivals Mercedes on Monday with the signing of twice Formula One esports title-winner Brendon Leigh to race alongside Italian David Tonizza on the virtual track this season. The 21-year-old Briton won the virtual crown in 2017 and 2018 while Tonizza was champion in his debut Ferrari season in 2019.

"The FDA Esports Team has decided to pin its hopes on the most successful driver in the history of the F1 Esports Series," said principal Marco Matassa in a statement. "I’m sure that with this impressive line-up, we can once again fight for the drivers’ title and also try and win the team prize for the first time."

Leigh has taken part in every season of the F1 esports series and finished sixth overall last year, one place ahead of Tonizza.

